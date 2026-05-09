The critically acclaimed series The Bear is officially coming to an end. FX and Hulu announced that the fifth and final season will premiere on June 25, 2026. In a departure from traditional weekly releases, all eight episodes will be available to binge-watch starting at 6 p.m. PT.

While fans prepare for the series finale, the show remains a powerhouse on the awards circuit. The upcoming fourth season is eligible for this year’s Emmy race, while the final installment will compete in 2027. This staggered release ensures the kitchen remains hot for two more years of accolades. Viewers are eager to see the ultimate fate of Carmy and the crew at The Bear.