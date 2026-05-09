The South Side of Chicago is bracing for its final winter. Paramount+ has officially released the trailer and key art for the eighth and final season of The Chi, Lena Waithe’s acclaimed drama series. The landmark conclusion is set to premiere on Friday, May 22, 2026, exclusively for subscribers on the Paramount+ Premium Plan.

Produced by 20th Television, the final season will consist of 10 episodes, rolling out weekly every Friday. This closing chapter promises to be the show’s most emotionally riveting yet, as the characters face “their coldest winter ever.” In the wake of the shocking Season 7 finale, life-or-death choices loom over the ensemble, forcing them to confront the collision of legacy, conflict, and joy.

The series stars Jacob Latimore, Birgundi Baker, Luke James, Shamon Brown Jr., Michael V. Epps, Hannaha Hall, and Jason Weaver. Created and executive produced by Emmy winner Lena Waithe, the show continues under the guidance of co-showrunners Justin Hillian and Jewel Coronel. The executive production team also includes Academy Award winner Common and Rick Famuyiwa, with James Rogers III joining the ranks for the final run.

As the series winds down, fans can catch up on all previous seasons of The Chi, which are currently available to stream on Paramount+. With production having begun in January, the road to this highly anticipated farewell is finally coming to a head, promising a definitive end to one of television’s most specific portrayals of Black life.