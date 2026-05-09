On the evening of May 7, 2026, the energy in New York City shifted toward a celebration of growth, storytelling, and the raw reality of modern family dynamics. Media personalities, tastemakers, and cultural influencers gathered for an intimate dinner to toast the release of Jess Hilarious’ debut book, ’Til Death Do We Parent.

The setting was as high-profile as the guest list: 50 Cent’s newly launched partnership venue with Planet Hollywood. Powered by Branson Cognac, the atmosphere was a perfect blend of “vibe-driven” fine dining and the unapologetic, “pure soul” energy that Jess has become known for across the airwaves.

An Homage to the Journey

Beyond the flashing lights and the celebratory atmosphere, the evening was rooted in deep, personal connection. During a private conversation, Jess spoke with a vulnerability that mirrored the pages of her book. For those navigating the complexities of co-parenting and blended family dynamics, her words acted as a “quiet brilliance,” uplifting fellow Black women in a way that felt both authentic and necessary.

’Til Death Do We Parent reads like an homage to parents who are simply trying their best. It is an honest, comedic, and raw approach to motherhood that balances the high-octane demands of an entertainment career with the grounded reality of raising children.

A Curated Culinary Experience

Planet Hollywood leaned into the theme of the night, curating an elevated three-course experience. The meal was punctuated by two signature cocktails inspired by 50 Cent’s legendary discography:

The “Candy Shop”

The “21 Questions”

As guests enjoyed their dinner, Jess moved through the room with the grace of a seasoned author, seated alongside activist and community voice Mysonne. The conversation flowed from personal growth to the cultural impact of her storytelling, highlighting her evolution from a viral sensation to a #1 Amazon Best Seller.

The Evolution of a Cultural Powerhouse

Currently a host on the culture-shifting radio show The Breakfast Club (now streaming on Netflix), Jess Hilarious has always led with her voice. However, this book marks a new chapter. Essence Magazine recently praised the work for its “unapologetic honesty,” a sentiment that was felt throughout the room last night.

The success of the evening proved that there is a deep hunger for stories that reflect the “real” side of parenting. Jess isn’t just telling her story; she’s providing a mirror for everyone who has ever felt the “slow and costly climb” toward stability in their personal lives.

Where to Find the Book

For those looking to dive into Jess’s world of unfiltered humor and relatable storytelling, ’Til Death Do We Parent is currently available on Amazon and Audible, where it has already secured the top spot as a #1 Best Seller.

As the night concluded with a final toast of Branson Cognac, it was clear that Jess Hilarious has successfully transitioned from the stage to the page, proving once again that when you lead with authenticity, the world shows up to listen.

’Til Death Do We Parent is available now on Amazon and Audible.