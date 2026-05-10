Netflix has officially announced that production for the second season of Forever is underway in Los Angeles. The critically acclaimed drama, created by showrunner Mara Brock Akil, returns with a fresh perspective on love, adulthood, and the complexities of friendship.

The new season introduces Malaika Guttoh as Ameena, a series regular, while Avery Wills Jr. and Tre McBride join the cast as recurring guests Jaden and Elijah. They join returning stars Lovie Simone and Michael Cooper Jr. for an eight-episode run that picks up four years after the events of the first season. Set in the summer of 2023, the plot explores whether ex-partners Justin and Keisha can maintain a friendship after a chance encounter upends their post-pandemic lives.

“Season 2 of Forever is in production and we are home,” Mara Brock Akil told Tudum.com. “This time, we are diving deeper into love’s most complicated question—is forever truly forever?” The production also brings a high-profile musical shift, with Grammy winner Khris Riddick-Tynes joining as Executive Music Producer. This season joins a robust slate of Netflix projects filming in Los Angeles, including The Lincoln Lawyer and The Night Agent.