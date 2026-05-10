As the New York Knicks take a commanding 2-0 lead over the Philadelphia 76ers, a new study reveals the staggering financial commitment required to witness the chase for a championship in person. According to an analysis by The Action Network, New York fans are facing the highest “Playoff Premium” in the league.

A family of four attending a postseason game at Madison Square Garden can expect to spend an average of $3,611.73. This total, which includes four tickets, parking, and concessions, represents a $1,481.20 increase over a regular-season outing at the same venue. The Knicks lead the league in total playoff costs, followed by the Los Angeles Lakers ($2,615.01) and the Philadelphia 76ers ($2,403.32).

The study highlights a massive disparity in how different markets handle postseason pricing. While Knicks fans are seeing their costs surge, those in Minnesota are experiencing a much smaller impact. Timberwolves fans are seeing a playoff family cost that is just $25.23 higher than their regular-season average. The gap between the most aggressive price hike in New York and the smallest in Minnesota is nearly 60x, illustrating the “luxury tax” of being a fan in a major media market.