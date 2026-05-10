The Portland Fire have officially revealed their inaugural WNBA Nike Rebel Edition uniform, titled “Rose City Built.” This historic design pays tribute to Portland’s identity as the “Rose City,” marking a major milestone for the expansion franchise as it prepares for its highly anticipated return to the hardwood.

The “Rose City Built” jersey features a vibrant color palette inspired by the city’s famous flora, blending deep floral reds with modern athletic accents. The design incorporates intricate patterns that nod to both the city’s industrious spirit and its lush, natural landscape. For the Fire, these uniforms represent more than just on-court apparel; they are a symbol of the team’s deep roots in the Pacific Northwest and its commitment to the Portland community.

The Nike Rebel Edition series is known for pushing creative boundaries by telling authentic local stories through basketball culture. By launching this specific kit, the Fire join a league-wide tradition of celebrating the unique character of WNBA markets. Fans can expect to see the “Rose City Built” look in action throughout the 2026 season as the Fire bring professional women’s basketball back to Oregon in style.