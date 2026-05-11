Anthony Edwards added another legendary chapter to his postseason career on Sunday, leading the Minnesota Timberwolves to a 114-109 victory over the San Antonio Spurs. The win evens the series at 2-2, fueled by a sensational fourth-quarter takeover from the Wolves star that served as a tribute to his late mother.

Joe Murphy/NBAE via Getty Images

Despite the Spurs losing Victor Wembanyama to a second-quarter ejection, San Antonio controlled much of the second half behind De’Aaron Fox and Dylan Harper. Minnesota entered the final frame trailing by four, but Edwards seized control when it mattered most. Over a critical six-minute stretch, Edwards single-handedly outscored the Spurs 14-13. He finished the game with a game-high 36 points, 16 of which came in the final 12 minutes.

Edwards was surgical in the fourth, shooting 6-of-8 while attacking at all three levels. His late-game heroics included a massive triple to force a Spurs timeout and a clutch finger roll that sent the Target Center into a frenzy. This performance pushed his career playoff fourth-quarter scoring tally to 240 points, joining Jalen Brunson and Shai Gilgeous-Alexander as the only players to eclipse 225 over the last three postseasons.

https://twitter.com/NBA/status/2053665596798050460?s=20

While Rudy Gobert, Naz Reid, and Ayo Dosunmu provided double-figure support to close out the 14-8 final run, the night belonged to “Ant.” Playing just 16 days after suffering a hyperextended knee, Edwards revealed his motivation was deeply personal.

“Today is Mother’s Day, so I just wanted to win for my mom,” said Edwards, reflecting on the loss of his mother in 2015. “It was just destined. I couldn’t lose this game for her.”

The series now shifts back to San Antonio for a pivotal Game 5 on Tuesday.