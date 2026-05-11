Rolling Loud, the world’s largest hip hop festival, officially kicked off its opening night at Camping World Stadium with a high-octane lineup led by headliner Don Toliver. The night was defined by viral moments and massive crowd energy, setting a powerful tone for the weekend ahead.

Don Toliver closed out the evening with a hit-filled set featuring tracks from his latest critically acclaimed album, Octane. The energy reached a fever pitch when Toliver brought out Yeat for a surprise appearance, resulting in one of the largest crowd eruptions of the night. Other standout performances included sets from Chief Keef, Nettspend, and Xaviersobased.

The festival grounds were filled with unexpected highlights, including a theatrical set from EsDeeKid. The artist transported fans into a fantasy world, crowning himself a king of the stadium after being knighted on stage with a flaming sword. Meanwhile, 2Slimey shocked the audience by bringing out hip hop legend Young Thug, while North West was spotted enjoying the performance from the crowd.

Beyond the stages, fans gathered at the first-ever Loud Theater, presented by Cinemark and Sprite, for an immersive experience. The festival unveiled the first teaser for Rolling Loud the Movie, a feature film starring comedy legend Owen Wilson. The movie is officially set to hit theaters on October 2, 2026.