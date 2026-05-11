Drake Sets Final ‘ICEMAN’ Livestream Ahead of New Album Release

Drake is preparing to close out his ICEMAN livestream saga with one final chapter before the release of his next studio album.

DRAKE

ICEMAN EPISODE 4 🧊



9PM EST 🚨 pic.twitter.com/bLFHmPK40i — Daily Noud (@DailyNoud) February 27, 2026

The rapper confirmed that “ICEMAN Episode 4” will premiere Thursday, May 14, 2026, serving as the concluding entry in the cinematic livestream rollout tied to his upcoming album, Iceman. The project is scheduled to arrive at midnight on May 15.

ICEMAN EPISODE 4



14 MAYIS pic.twitter.com/4qLDNjXXTl — Warm (@warmhiss) May 6, 2026

The fourth installment is already generating major anticipation online, with fans expecting Drake to turn the finale into a full-scale visual event rather than a traditional livestream. Early speculation from insiders suggests the presentation could stretch between two and three hours and feature elaborate scenes shot in locations including a cemetery and a police station.

ICEMAN EP 4 gonna be the best episode



MAY 14TH 🧊 pic.twitter.com/IlB29sg7YW — HZN RAP (@hznrap__) May 6, 2026

Many listeners also believe the event could function as a near-complete preview of the album itself, potentially weaving multiple unreleased songs directly into the storyline.

Each prior episode introduced new music tied to the rollout. Episode 1 debuted the song “What Did I Miss?”, while Episode 2 included “Which One?” featuring Central Cee. Episode 3 later showcased “Dog House” alongside Yeat and Julia Wolf.

STAY ALERT 🧊



Drake seen filming for ICEMAN at the CN tower



The CN tower appears to be ICE BLUE tonight



ICEMAN EPISODE 4 MAY 14 pic.twitter.com/IeNuhVs0jV — Akademiks TV (@AkademiksTV) May 9, 2026

To build momentum for the finale, Drake wiped his entire Instagram page and replaced it with a countdown-focused promotional campaign, a move that quickly fueled conversation across social media.

The album’s official release date first surfaced through an unconventional marketing stunt staged in downtown Toronto. A 25-foot ice sculpture appeared in the city on April 21, and streamer Kishka eventually retrieved a hidden bag frozen inside the structure containing the May 15 release date. Drake later confirmed the information through his own social accounts.

Drake will drop ‘Iceman’ in just 5 days‼️🧊 pic.twitter.com/aTBPIGDcb3 — RapTV (@Rap) May 10, 2026

Iceman will mark Drake’s ninth studio album and one of his most heavily theatrical album rollouts to date, blending serialized livestream storytelling with large-scale promotional visuals and coordinated online reveals.