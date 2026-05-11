Jalen Brunson vs. Carmelo Anthony: Who Defines the Modern Knicks Era As King of NYC?

For years, fans debated who could truly carry the franchise after Patrick Ewing. Carmelo Anthony restored relevance and brought star power back to Madison Square Garden, but Brunson has done something New York has been waiting decades to see: sustained postseason success.

Jalen Brunson is the King of New York 👑



He is without a doubt the best Knick since Patrick Ewing.



While Carmelo Anthony brought excitement back to the Garden, Brunson has delivered the postseason success that New York has craved for decades.



With 28 playoff wins now under… pic.twitter.com/RWDgH0hrSh — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) May 10, 2026

With 28 playoff wins already in a Knicks uniform, Brunson has moved beyond the excitement phase and into legacy territory. The Knicks are not just competitive anymore. They are contenders, and he is the engine behind it.

What separates Brunson is the combination of composure, shot-making, leadership, and consistency under pressure. The Garden feeds off him. Every big possession feels controlled. Every playoff moment feels believable with the ball in his hands.

This current era has revived the atmosphere that defined New York basketball in the 1990s. The crowd, the intensity, the expectation, the feeling that every playoff game matters nationally again. That energy starts with number 11.

If the Knicks continue stacking deep playoff runs, the conversation will shift from “best Knick since Ewing” to where Brunson ranks among the greatest Knicks ever.