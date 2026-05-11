In a landmark moment for comedy history, Kevin Hart and Katt Williams ended their long-standing public feud during the live broadcast of The Roast of Kevin Hart. The surprise appearance by Williams at the Netflix Is A Joke Fest finale turned from a standard roasting session into a genuine public reconciliation.

Williams opened his set with his signature sharp wit, joking about his acting skills as he pretended Hart was a “GOAT” for the cameras. He also took several pointed shots at Hart regarding industry rumors and previous controversies. Despite the biting humor, the tension shifted when Hart took the microphone at the conclusion of the set.

Addressing the audience and Williams directly, Hart acknowledged their years of conflict. “I can laugh because I’m a fan first,” Hart told the crowd. In a bold move on live television, Hart extended a literal and metaphorical olive branch. “I want to be a brother. I want to be a friend, Katt. I want to move on. Can we move on?” Hart asked. The two comedians embraced onstage, signaling an official end to one of the most talked-about rivalries in modern comedy.