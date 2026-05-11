The New York Knicks are building the kind of postseason run that has historically ended with a championship trophy.

The Knicks are the 4th team in NBA history with multiple 30-point series-clinching wins in a single postseason.



They join the 2025 Thunder, 2008 Celtics, and 1987 Lakers.



All 3 of those teams went on to win the NBA title. pic.twitter.com/MC5AoyLALe — ESPN Insights (@ESPNInsights) May 10, 2026

New York advanced to the Eastern Conference Finals on Sunday night after overwhelming the Philadelphia 76ers 144-114 in Game 4, completing a 4-0 semifinal sweep and delivering another massive closeout performance in the process.

The Knicks made HISTORY while sealing the sweep in Game 4 🔥



🗽 Most points in a single game in franchise playoff history (144)

🗽 Tied playoff record for most threes in a game (25)

🗽 Most consecutive playoff wins in franchise history (7) pic.twitter.com/ai9ZFIKdwZ — Yahoo Sports (@YahooSports) May 10, 2026

The victory also placed the Knicks in rare company. They became just the fourth team in NBA history to record multiple series-clinching playoff wins by 30 points or more in the same postseason. The only other teams to accomplish the feat were the 2025 Oklahoma City Thunder, the 2008 Boston Celtics, and the 1987 Los Angeles Lakers. Each of those teams went on to capture the NBA championship.

18 THREES IN THE FIRST HALF 😲



The Knicks are shooting lights out vs. the Sixers 🔥 pic.twitter.com/OLSDoAOmXR — ESPN (@espn) May 10, 2026

The Knicks turned Game 4 into a three-point avalanche from the opening minutes inside Xfinity Mobile Arena. New York drilled 11 shots from beyond the arc in the first quarter alone, setting a new NBA postseason record for made threes in a quarter.

By the final buzzer, the Knicks had connected on 25 three-pointers overall, tying the league’s playoff record.

With OG Anunoby sidelined by injury, guard Miles McBride stepped into the starting lineup and delivered the best scoring night of the game. Known to fans as “Deuce,” McBride poured in 25 points while knocking down seven of his nine attempts from deep.

The atmosphere inside the arena often sounded more like a home game for New York than Philadelphia. Large pockets of Knicks fans overtook the crowd throughout the night, repeatedly breaking into “Let’s Go Knicks” and “Deuce” chants as the margin ballooned.

The series marks New York’s second straight trip to the Eastern Conference Finals, another sign of the franchise’s resurgence after years outside the NBA’s elite tier.

The Knicks will now wait for the outcome of the ongoing semifinal matchup between the Detroit Pistons and the Cleveland Cavaliers to determine their next opponent.