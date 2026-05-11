Charlotte Hornets star LaMelo Ball and his partner, Ana Montana, have officially announced the birth of their first child, a son named La’One. The couple shared their joy over the new arrival, expressing how parenthood has profoundly shifted their outlook on life.

NBA's LaMelo Ball and Partner Ana Montana Welcome Baby Son: 'Changed Our Hearts in the Best Way' (Exclusive) https://t.co/iNT6WxtkXF — People (@people) May 10, 2026

“Welcoming LaOne into the world has changed our hearts in the best way,” the couple stated. They noted that while family has always been a priority, becoming parents has provided a new perspective on love, purpose, and legacy. The announcement marks a significant personal milestone for the NBA standout as he embraces his new role as a father.