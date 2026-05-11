Lawry’s® is kicking off cookout season with GRAMMY and Golden Globe nominated recording artist Wiz Khalifa and his mother, Peachie. The new campaign, “Mama Said Lawry’s,” celebrates moms as the original flavor experts, bringing the undeniable comfort of a home-cooked meal to backyard tables. From go-to favorites like Lawry’s Seasoned Salt to Lawry’s Garlic Salt, the brand inspires families to cook with the flavors they trust.

This Mother’s Day, the campaign captures heartfelt, relatable moments of growing up, cooking together and the family recipes that keep everyone coming back for seconds. While the partnership kicks off with a nod to moms, “Mama Said Lawry’s” carries the same confident, home-cooked energy all summer long.

Wiz and Peachie will be sharing their favorite family recipes, behind-the-scenes moments, and cooking tips on social media, beginning with a special Mother’s Day message. The duo will continue to drop content throughout the summer, showing exactly how they use Lawry’s to bring their cookouts to life.

“We’ve all watched mom move through the kitchen like a magician – no measuring cups, no hesitation, just flavor,” said Giovanna DiLegge, Vice President of Marketing at McCormick & Company. “‘Mama Said Lawry’s,’ celebrates that instinct and showing home cooks that creating bold, memorable meals doesn’t have to be complicated. Wiz and Peachie are the perfect mother/son duo to bring this idea to life. Lawry’s is that dependable secret weapon that makes it easy to serve delicious, mom-approved meals.”

Wiz Khalifa credits his mother, Peachie, for teaching him his way around the kitchen – where Lawry’s has long been a staple. He’s known globally for his chart-topping hits and laid-back style, but offstage, he’s a passionate foodie and family man who loves cooking at home when he’s not on tour.

“Lawry’s has always been the ‘secret ingredient’ in my mom’s kitchen,” said Wiz Khalifa. “Working with one of our favorite brands and my mom on this campaign just made sense because it’s real. Lawry’s is what we use to make the food taste right. It’s what tastes like home, no matter where you are.”

Whether it’s grilled steak, chicken or veggies, baked potatoes, loaded fries, classic cookout sides or the perfect summer smash burger, Lawry’s Seasoned Salt and Garlic Salt are pantry staples that bring it together. Lawry’s Seasoned Salt features a signature blend of salt, herbs, and spices, including paprika, turmeric, onion, and garlic. For a quick flavor shortcut, Lawry’s Garlic Salt is the perfect go-to.

Both products are available nationwide at Walmart and other major retailers, to bring that ‘mom-made’ home. To learn more about “Mama Said Lawry’s” and explore recipe inspiration, visit Lawrys.com and follow Lawry’s on Instagram and TikTok for updates throughout cookout season.