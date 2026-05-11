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Portland Fire Spark Historic Return with Sold-Out Home Opener

May 11, 2026
Shawn Grant

Professional women’s basketball officially returned to Oregon this past weekend as the Portland Fire made their highly anticipated season debut at the Moda Center. The sold-out home opener drew a staggering crowd of 19,335 fans, marking the second-largest attendance for a home opener in WNBA history.

The evening was a celebration of a legacy reignited, blending the team’s historic roots with a modern era of dominance. American singer-songwriter and actress Justine Skye, known for her role on “Grown-ish,” set the tone for the night with a powerful rendition of the national anthem.

Adding to the historic atmosphere, Grammy-nominated artist Ashanti took the stage for a show-stopping halftime performance. As a defining pop-R&B force of the early 2000s, Ashanti provided a timeless cultural connection to the Fire’s original era. Her presence served as a reminder of the team’s lasting influence on the Portland community. The energy inside the Moda Center confirmed that the Fire’s return is not just a revival, but a cultural phenomenon.

American singer-songwriter and actress Justine Skye sings the national anthem ahead of the Portland Fire’s historic season opener in downtown Portland.
Grammy-nominated artist Ashanti performs during halftime at the historic season opener for the WNBA’s Portland Fire.

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