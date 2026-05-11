Professional women’s basketball officially returned to Oregon this past weekend as the Portland Fire made their highly anticipated season debut at the Moda Center. The sold-out home opener drew a staggering crowd of 19,335 fans, marking the second-largest attendance for a home opener in WNBA history.

The evening was a celebration of a legacy reignited, blending the team’s historic roots with a modern era of dominance. American singer-songwriter and actress Justine Skye, known for her role on “Grown-ish,” set the tone for the night with a powerful rendition of the national anthem.

Adding to the historic atmosphere, Grammy-nominated artist Ashanti took the stage for a show-stopping halftime performance. As a defining pop-R&B force of the early 2000s, Ashanti provided a timeless cultural connection to the Fire’s original era. Her presence served as a reminder of the team’s lasting influence on the Portland community. The energy inside the Moda Center confirmed that the Fire’s return is not just a revival, but a cultural phenomenon.