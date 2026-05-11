The Portland Fire officially ignited their legacy this weekend, making a historic debut to the WNBA with a sold-out season debut at the Moda Center. A massive crowd of 19,335 fans packed the arena in downtown Portland, marking the second-largest attendance for a home opener in the history of the league.

The night began with a powerful rendition of the national anthem by singer-songwriter Justine Skye and was headlined by a halftime performance from Grammy-nominated R&B icon Ashanti. The atmosphere provided a significant boost for the players, who rallied from a 13-point halftime deficit to energize the local supporters.

“The crowd was so into it, it was so much fun,” said Bridget Carleton, reflecting on the surreal level of support in the city. “Going on a walk and people recognize me already… it’s just incredible the amount of support and how excited people are.”

Rookie Sarah Ashlee Barker echoed that sentiment, noting the intensity of the “Fire Pit” section. “The fan support and how loud it got… that was probably one of the loudest things I’ve ever heard being on a court,” Barker said. This landmark evening confirmed that women’s sports fandom in Portland is stronger than ever as the franchise begins its new chapter.