Kevin Hart Gets Cooked in Star-Studded Netflix Live Roast

The final night of the 2026 Netflix Is A Joke Fest went out in a blaze of glory on Sunday, May 10, as The Roast of Kevin Hart streamed live from the Kia Forum in Los Angeles. Hosted by Shane Gillis, the event saw a ruthless lineup of comedy heavyweights and surprise superstars gather to finally give the “loudest man in comedy” his long-awaited comeuppance.

The roasting panel was a masterclass in sharp-tongued wit, featuring Pete Davidson, Chelsea Handler, Draymond Green, Tony Hinchcliffe, Regina Hall, and Sheryl Underwood. “Roastmaster General” Jeff Ross led the charge alongside Big Jay Oakerson and Na’im Lynn, ensuring no topic—from Hart’s height to his career milestones—was off-limits.

INGLEWOOD, CALIFORNIA – MAY 10: (L-R) Na’lm Lynn, Harry Ratchford, Will ‘Spank’ Horton, Chelsea Handler, Shane Gillis, Ron Boss Everline, Kevin Hart and Mustapha Farrakhan Jr. attend Netflix Is A Joke Festival Presents: The Roast of Kevin Hart at The Kia Forum on May 10, 2026 in Inglewood, California. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Netflix) INGLEWOOD, CALIFORNIA – MAY 10: Kevin Hart attends Netflix Is A Joke Festival Presents: The Roast of Kevin Hart at The Kia Forum on May 10, 2026 in Inglewood, California. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Netflix) INGLEWOOD, CALIFORNIA – MAY 10: Jennifer Lopez attends Netflix Is A Joke Festival Presents: The Roast of Kevin Hart at The Kia Forum on May 10, 2026 in Inglewood, California. (Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for Netflix)

However, the surprise guest list truly stunned the arena. Former roast subject Tom Brady made a viral appearance to pass the torch of humiliation, joined by global icons Usher, Lizzo, Venus and Serena Williams, and Teyana Taylor. The crowd erupted when Katt Williams took the stage, followed by Kevin’s longtime friend and sparring partner, Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson.

The audience was equally packed with A-listers, including Jennifer Lopez, Tiffany Haddish, and Tom Segura, who watched from the front rows. Fittingly for a Mother’s Day broadcast, Hart’s wife Eniko sat front and center to witness the comedic carnage. As the festival’s grand finale, the roast proved that in the world of high-stakes comedy, nothing is more “honorable” than being publicly dismantled by your peers.