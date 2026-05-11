Rolling Loud Orlando 2026 concluded with a historic final night, proving that hip hop’s underground has officially become the new mainstream. Headliner Ken Carson delivered a high-octane set to one of the weekend’s largest crowds, surprising fans by bringing out Young Thug and Lil Tecca. The performance solidified Carson’s status as a leader of the genre’s rapidly evolving sound.

The festival grounds were a hub of surprise collaborations. BossMan Dlow welcomed Nardo Wick and Hurricane Wisdom to the stage, while Sexyy Red stunned the audience by bringing out PLUTO to perform the “WHIM WHAMIEE Remix.” Other standout sets included OsamaSon, who previewed music from his upcoming album Nocturnal, as well as NoCap, Che, and PlaqueBoyMax.

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Beyond the music, fans experienced a massive cultural intersection. The Loud Theater, partnered with Sprite, debuted the first teaser for Rolling Loud the Movie. The film, starring Owen Wilson and Matt Rife alongside Travis Scott and Sexyy Red, is set for an October 2, 2026, release. Immersive activations like the Under Armour “Fit for the Pit” cooling pods and the Stevie Williams Sherb Skatepark kept energy high across the grounds.

Rolling Loud also maintained its community roots by featuring local Orlando vendors like Bo’s Seafood Express and Papi Smash’d Burger. For those who couldn’t attend, the festival streamed live via Amazon Music on Twitch and Prime Video, hosted by Speedy Morman and Lola Clark. As the curtains closed on Orlando, Rolling Loud once again proved it is the definitive platform for the artists shaping modern youth culture.