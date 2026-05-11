Diamond-certified superstar The Weeknd has officially announced the Asia leg of his historic After Hours Til Dawn Stadium Tour. Produced by Live Nation and sponsored by Nespresso, this final run kicks off Sunday, September 20, 2026, at Tokyo’s Belluna Dome. The tour will visit Jakarta, Singapore, Seoul, Bangkok, and Hong Kong before concluding on November 4 in Kuala Lumpur.

This Asia trek marks the definitive end of a global phenomenon that has surpassed $1 billion in gross revenue, becoming the highest-grossing tour ever by a male solo artist. With over 7.5 million tickets sold across 153 shows, the tour celebrates his acclaimed album trilogy: After Hours, Dawn FM, and Hurry Up Tomorrow. Supporting acts for the Asia dates include Japanese hip-hop duo Creepy Nuts and DJ ¥ØU$UK€ ¥UK1MAT$U.

Beyond commercial records, the tour continues its humanitarian mission. The Weeknd and his partners have contributed over $8.5 million to the XO Humanitarian Fund and Global Citizen, with proceeds from these final dates continuing to support global relief efforts. After breaking attendance records across North America, Europe, and Latin America, these shows offer fans their last opportunity to experience the career-spanning production that has redefined stadium performances in the modern era.

Tickets for the Asia leg will be available starting with an artist presale on Monday, May 18, with fans encouraged to register at theweeknd.com/tour by May 15 for access. Visa cardholders in Hong Kong, Malaysia, Singapore, and Thailand will also benefit from an exclusive presale on Tuesday, May 19. While local timings vary by market, the general onsale is scheduled to begin Thursday, May 21, though no artist presale will be held for the Seoul dates. For the Japan show, general onsale details will be released at a later date, and fans should monitor local listings and the tour’s official website for the most current information.

THE WEEKND AFTER HOURS TIL DAWN STADIUM TOUR – ASIA DATES:

Sun Sep 20 — Tokyo — Belluna Dome *^

Sat Sep 26 — Jakarta — Jakarta International Stadium ^

Sun Sep 27 — Jakarta — Jakarta International Stadium ^

Fri Oct 2 — Singapore — National Stadium *

Sat Oct 3 — Singapore — National Stadium *

Wed Oct 7 — Seoul — Goyang Stadium *

Thu Oct 8 — Seoul — Goyang Stadium *

Sun Oct 11 — Bangkok — Rajamangala Stadium *

Fri Oct 30 — Hong Kong — Kai Tak Stadium

Sat Oct 31 — Hong Kong — Kai Tak Stadium

Wed Nov 4 — Kuala Lumpur — TM Stadium National *^

*with Creepy Nuts

^with ¥ØU$UK€ ¥UK1MAT$Uv