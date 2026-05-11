Thirty-three years ago today, a raw, unfiltered anthem from Queens changed the sound of East Coast hip hop and left an imprint on both music and culture.

On May 11, 1993, Big DS, Sonny Seeza, Fredro Starr, and Sticky Fingaz—collectively known as Onyx—unleashed their breakout single “Slam” from their explosive debut album Bacdafucup via Def Jam Records. The record’s high-octane energy and the group’s signature bald-head aggression helped push the single into platinum territory, cementing Onyx as a force to be reckoned with.

“Slam” became a defining moment of ‘90s hip hop, drawing inspiration from punk and hardcore scenes with its aggressive tone and the wild mosh pit visuals in the video. The group’s chant-heavy hook was their flip on “The Champ” by The Mohawks, turning it into a crossover smash. A heavy metal remix featuring Biohazard further blurred genre lines and widened the song’s reach, leading to placements in TV and film and one of the most iconic moments in How High starring Method Man and Redman.

As the track turns 30, Fredro Starr is honoring the legacy in a significant way with a new book about the history of Onyx. The upcoming memoir-style release takes fans behind the scenes—from the streets of South Jamaica, Queens to worldwide tours—and documents the crew’s journey through the industry, the culture, and the chaos that fueled their rise.

Shout-out to Onyx, Def Jam, and everyone who helped make “Slam” a moment in hip-hop history that still hits just as hard today.