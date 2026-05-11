Virginia’s music scene is surging, and Newport News emcee Tre Sinko is leading the charge with his latest visual for “STAMPED.” The track is a heavy-hitting NY drill-inspired banger that showcases Sinko’s versatility and high-substance bars over a sped-up flow.

Raised in Southern Virginia’s Tidewater area, the bubbling artist has built a movement that extends across Florida and the Carolinas. With a key co-sign from fellow Newport News artist Flame Blazin, Tre Sinko is positioning himself as a multi-functional entrepreneur. He plans to release several tracks through the summer and fall before debuting a full-length project. The new fiery visual, featuring Sinko and his crew mapping out their next moves, proves he is officially stamped across the DMV and beyond.