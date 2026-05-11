Hip Hop Music Videos | Official Videos and Performances

Tre Sinko Heats Up Virginia with New “STAMPED” Visual

May 11, 2026
Shawn Grant
Tre Sinko STAMPED music video

Virginia’s music scene is surging, and Newport News emcee Tre Sinko is leading the charge with his latest visual for “STAMPED.” The track is a heavy-hitting NY drill-inspired banger that showcases Sinko’s versatility and high-substance bars over a sped-up flow.

Raised in Southern Virginia’s Tidewater area, the bubbling artist has built a movement that extends across Florida and the Carolinas. With a key co-sign from fellow Newport News artist Flame Blazin, Tre Sinko is positioning himself as a multi-functional entrepreneur. He plans to release several tracks through the summer and fall before debuting a full-length project. The new fiery visual, featuring Sinko and his crew mapping out their next moves, proves he is officially stamped across the DMV and beyond.

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