Trump Mobile Faces Backlash as T1 Phone Remains Undelivered Months After Promised

Nearly a year after the Trump Mobile T1 smartphone opened for preorders, customers are still waiting for the first devices to arrive despite multiple promised launch windows coming and going.

SHOULDNT THIS BE ALL OVER THE NEWS 🤷 pic.twitter.com/meiq1SCVj5 — Glenn Tunes (@glenn_tunes) May 10, 2026

The gold-colored Android phone was unveiled on June 16, 2025, by Donald Trump Jr. and Eric Trump as a premium, American-made smartphone carrying a $499 price tag. Buyers were asked to place a $100 deposit to reserve the device, which was marketed with features including a Snapdragon processor and a 50MP camera system.

Trump Supporters Complain About Not Receiving Illustrious Gold Trump Phones After Paying $100 Deposits



Hundreds of thousands of Trump supporters paid $100 deposits for the Illustrious Gold Trump phone, also referred to as T1 or Trump Mobile, but have not received the devices… pic.twitter.com/SxvCMQ8coL — Morgan J. Freeman (@mjfree) May 7, 2026

At launch, the company projected an August 2025 delivery date. That target later shifted to November, then January 2026, before moving again to April and May 2026. None of those timelines were met, and no confirmed shipments have been reported.

The controversy has intensified online as preorder customers question where their money went. Estimates circulating online suggest roughly 600,000 people placed deposits, totaling close to $60 million in advance payments.

Trump Mobile support representatives have reportedly blamed delays on regulatory testing requirements and complications tied to a previous government shutdown. Critics, however, argue the company has offered little concrete information about manufacturing progress or a final release date.

The phone was initially promoted as being “Made in the USA,” a central part of its branding. More recently, promotional language on the company’s website shifted to “American-Proud Design,” fueling speculation that the device may not be domestically produced after all.

Industry analysts have suggested the T1 could instead be a modified version of an existing Chinese-manufactured smartphone, potentially sourced through firms such as Wingtech. Experts also note that the United States currently lacks the large-scale supply chain infrastructure needed to manufacture a $499 smartphone entirely domestically.

Further frustration emerged after updated preorder terms reportedly included language stating there is “no guarantee a phone will be produced or sold.” Some customers have also claimed they were informed that deposits are now non-refundable, despite earlier policies indicating that refunds would remain available before shipment.

Adding to the confusion, the Trump Mobile website has recently focused on selling refurbished iPhones and Samsung Galaxy devices rather than showcasing completed T1 inventory.

Public criticism has continued to grow, with actor Henry Winkler among those accusing the venture of misleading consumers. Lawmakers have also urged the Federal Trade Commission to review the company’s marketing claims and preorder practices for possible violations of consumer fraud laws.