Air Jordan 17 Low “Black Patent” Brings Sleek New Twist to Classic 2002 Colorway

Air Jordan 17 Low is set to return in 2026 with a redesigned look that updates one of the silhouette’s most recognizable early-2000s colorways.
The upcoming “Black Patent” edition, expected to launch on August 8, 2026, reworks the original “Black Chrome” version first introduced in 2002. While the overall shape and signature metallic detailing remain familiar, the newest pair introduces a far glossier presentation built around full patent leather construction.
The older 2002 release featured a smoother leather upper combined with croc-inspired texturing around the eyestay area. The new version shifts away from that setup entirely. Instead, the 2026 model uses triple-black patent leather throughout most of the sneaker, while incorporating a perforated black leather panel in place of the previous textured overlays.
Chrome detailing remains one of the sneaker’s defining elements. Metallic silver accents continue to appear around the lace loops and heel sections, preserving the futuristic design language that originally helped the Air Jordan 17 stand apart from earlier models in the Jordan line.
Another carryover is the translucent outsole. The updated pair is expected to feature a dark icy blue sole that contrasts against the otherwise black-heavy design.
Retail pricing is currently projected between $240 and $245, positioning the sneaker below some of Jordan Brand’s recent premium retro releases. Because of that lower price point, the pair is not expected to arrive with the signature metal briefcase packaging that became synonymous with earlier Air Jordan 17 launches.
The Air Jordan 17 originally debuted during Michael Jordan’s time with the Washington Wizards and has remained one of the more experimental models in the Jordan archive. The upcoming “Black Patent” edition continues that legacy while modernizing one of the line’s darker and more understated colorways for a new generation of collectors.