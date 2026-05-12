Media mogul Charlamagne Tha God has reportedly leaked high-stakes information regarding Drake’s upcoming album, ICEMAN, sparking immediate tension within the OVO camp. According to the leak, the project will feature a surprise appearance by global superstar Karol G, signaling continued Latin influence on the Toronto rapper’s sound.
The most explosive details involve alleged diss tracks aimed at former collaborators DJ Khaled and A$AP Rocky. This follows months of industry speculation about fractured loyalties stemming from last year’s high-profile rap disputes. Drake was reportedly incensed after Charlamagne previously leaked a Future feature, leading the rapper to tighten security and remove several individuals from his studio sessions to prevent further breaches.
As the rollout intensifies, fans are preparing for the ICEMAN Episode 4 stream this Thursday, which is confirmed to be pre-recorded rather than live. In a move to boost the album’s digital presence, several top streamers are currently being flown to Toronto to participate in official ICEMAN events this week. With the album’s release looming, these leaks suggest Drake is preparing a project that is as much about settling scores as it is about musical evolution.