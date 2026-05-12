Chris Brown Addresses Mixed Reviews for New Album ‘BROWN’

R&B superstar Chris Brown has taken to social media to address the varied reception of his latest project, BROWN. In a message to his followers, the singer expressed gratitude toward those who have engaged with the music, despite a wave of conflicting opinions online.

“Just wanna say thank you to everyone who listened to this album,” Brown shared. He acknowledged the mixed reviews, noting that he welcomes his audience’s criticism and opinions. Reflecting on his career trajectory, Brown pointed out that his last three albums faced similar levels of scrutiny before eventually growing on the public. He concluded his statement by thanking fans for simply taking the time to listen to his work, maintaining a positive outlook on the album’s long-term impact.