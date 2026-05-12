The NFL announced its first major 2026 schedule highlight on Monday, featuring a classic NFC East rivalry to kick off Sunday Night Football. The Dallas Cowboys will visit the New York Giants at MetLife Stadium on Sept. 13 at 8:20 p.m. ET. This marquee matchup pits a consistent television powerhouse against a Giants squad entering a new era under head coach John Harbaugh.
The full 2026 regular-season schedule will be unveiled on Thursday. It is expected to include major streaming partnerships, a potential Thanksgiving Eve game, and a rare Wednesday night season opener on Sept. 9, featuring the defending-champion Seattle Seahawks.