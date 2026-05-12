A new legal battle tied to the legacy of Tupac Shakur is unfolding, this time involving one of his closest collaborators from the Death Row era.

Daz Dillinger has filed a lawsuit against Amaru Entertainment, alleging that the company failed to properly account for and pay royalties connected to several of Tupac’s most recognizable records. The complaint, filed May 8 in Los Angeles federal court, centers on Dillinger’s contributions as a writer, producer, and performer across multiple releases tied to the late icon’s catalog.

The filing points to a number of classic tracks, including “Ambitionz Az A Ridah,” “I Ain’t Mad at Cha,” “2 of Amerikaz Most Wanted,” “Got My Mind Made Up,” and “Skandalouz,” along with remixes and alternate versions that have continued to generate revenue through licensing and distribution. According to Dillinger, those earnings have not been matched with clear or complete royalty statements.

The lawsuit states that a formal demand for payment and documentation was issued on October 18, 2024. In response, Amaru reportedly sent a payment totaling $91,445.27. However, the complaint argues that the payment lacked transparency, with no breakdown of what recordings were included, which time periods were covered, or what deductions may have been applied.

“Amaru’s payment confirms that monies were due,” the lawsuit states, while also asserting that the absence of detailed accounting makes it impossible to determine whether the amount was “complete, accurate, timely, and inclusive of all exploitations.”

Dillinger maintains that additional royalties and profits remain unpaid, and the lawsuit reflects that position. The filing includes claims for accounting, breach of contract, and breach of good faith and fair dealing, while seeking damages, restitution, disgorgement of profits, and full payment of any outstanding royalties. Interest, legal costs, and attorneys’ fees are also being pursued, along with a demand for a jury trial.

Control of Tupac’s estate has remained a sensitive and often contested issue in the years since Afeni Shakur founded Amaru Entertainment. Since her passing in 2016, the company has been overseen by Tom Whalley, whose management has been challenged in ongoing disputes involving Sekyiwa Shakur, the president of the Tupac Amaru Shakur Foundation.

This latest case adds another layer to the ongoing conversation surrounding Tupac’s catalog, raising questions not just about ownership, but about how the contributions of key collaborators are recognized and compensated decades after the music was created.