The energy at Rolling Loud reached a fever pitch this past Sunday, and it wasn’t just because of the performances. St. Louis sensation Sexyy Red made a high-profile appearance backstage at the True Religion VIP gifting suite, where she traded her microphone for a stylist’s touch.

Dressed in True Religion’s eye-catching Cherry Shrunken Zip set, the “Get It Sexyy” rapper spent the afternoon styling fans in curated, festival-ready looks, proving that her influence on culture extends well beyond the recording booth.

True Spotlight: The Journey Continues

The backstage moment serves as a key highlight for True Spotlight, True Religion’s new episodic series featuring Sexyy Red. The series captures her whirlwind festival season journey, documenting her style evolution from Coachella to Rolling Loud.

Following a successful debut episode that featured “Get Ready With Me” (GRWM) content ahead of her Coachella set, the latest episode is scheduled to premiere May 15 on YouTube. Fans can expect an intimate look at the behind-the-scenes chaos and creativity that defines her unique aesthetic.

Exclusive Gear for the Crowd

True Religion’s presence at the festival went beyond celebrity sightings. As Rolling Loud’s official co-branded merch sponsor, the heritage denim brand debuted an exclusive capsule collection available only at the festival’s main merch tent.

Inspired by the raw, bold energy of the Rolling Loud crowd, the collection featured:

Distressed black-and-white tanks and tees

Streetwear-staple crews

Signature festival caps

Designed specifically for the grit and heat of festival season, the limited-edition gear became an instant “must-have” for attendees looking to take a piece of the weekend home. By bridging the gap between iconic hip-hop talent and exclusive fan experiences, True Religion continues to cement its role as a cornerstone of the modern festival wardrobe.

Catch the new episode of ‘True Spotlight’ on May 15 on True Religion’s official YouTube channel.