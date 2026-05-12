As the Washington Wizards secure the first overall pick in the 2026 NBA Draft, the DMV is officially entering a new era of dominance. While the Wizards prepare to reshape their future on the court, Northern Virginia rapper Ghost Rome is taking on the role of the region’s cultural unifier with his latest hit, “VA Side.”

Hailing from Northern Virginia, Ghost Rome transitioned from a standout basketball career to hip-hop to make a more lasting impact on his community. His “reality raps” and summer-ready production have quickly earned him a dedicated following that values his street-rooted authenticity and cinematic visuals. On “VA Side,” Ghost Rome bridges the gap between Virginia’s often segmented regions, paying homage to the legendary 757 area—the birthplace of icons like Pharrell Williams, Missy Elliott, and Clipse—as well as the historic creative hub of Richmond.

The track has already generated momentum across all markets in the state, receiving significant airplay as fans embrace his vision for a unified Virginia. By blending high-energy visuals with a sound that highlights the diverse parts of his home state, Ghost Rome is positioning himself as the next essential voice in a region known for its immeasurable influence on global music.