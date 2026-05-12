The Milwaukee Bucks are officially “open for business” regarding trade discussions for two-time MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo. According to Shams Charania, the organization is expected to demand a blue-chip young player or significant draft capital in exchange for the superstar.

Reporting live from the NBA Draft Combine for @SportsCenter on Milwaukee fully open for business on trade offers for Giannis Antetokounmpo — and no further NBA discipline for San Antonio's Victor Wembanyama: pic.twitter.com/bIRYc0SeCc — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) May 11, 2026

The market for the “Greek Freak” is already crowded. Multiple championship contenders pursued Antetokounmpo at the trade deadline, including the Boston Celtics, New York Knicks, Cleveland Cavaliers, and Los Angeles Lakers. The Minnesota Timberwolves, Golden State Warriors, and Miami Heat were also reportedly in the mix.

Despite exploring trade scenarios, the Bucks are simultaneously working a parallel path to retain their franchise cornerstone. General Manager Jon Horst is dangling assets to upgrade the current roster, including tradeable contracts like Bobby Portis and Kyle Kuzma. Milwaukee possesses up to three first-round picks to offer this offseason, including the less favorable of their own or the New Orleans Pelicans’ 2026 selection. This dual strategy allows the Bucks to either pivot toward a total rebuild or execute a major acquisition to convince Antetokounmpo that a championship future still exists in Milwaukee.