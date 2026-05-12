Swatch is preparing to launch one of its most closely watched collaborations yet with luxury watchmaker Audemars Piguet through a new project called “Royal Pop.”

Soulja Boy, DDG and Sexyy Red are all reacting to the newly confirmed Swatch x Audemars Piguet collaboration 👀



The rumored “Royal Pop” collection is already going viral online, with many saying it could bring AP-inspired designs to a much more affordable price range. No… pic.twitter.com/v8YrSpAMW4 — HOT 97 (@HOT97) May 11, 2026

Introducing Audemars Piguet x Swatch, a disruptive collaboration that fuses joyful boldness and positive provocation with the art of haute horlogerie. Stay tuned! #RoyalPop https://t.co/FuAWwOjGxl pic.twitter.com/xxOagVPT4r — Swatch (@Swatch) May 8, 2026

The collection is scheduled to debut Saturday, May 16, 2026, marking the first time Swatch has teamed with a major independent luxury brand outside of the Swatch Group umbrella. Previous blockbuster collaborations paired Swatch with Omega and Blancpain through the widely popular MoonSwatch line.

People are already lining up for the Audemars Piguet x Swatch "Royal Pop" Collab ☠️ https://t.co/d8ZxbhkMss pic.twitter.com/gu9VGWlnAb — House of Heat° (@houseofheat) May 12, 2026

Unlike those earlier quartz-powered releases, teasers for the Royal Pop indicate the watch will feature a mechanical movement. Early promotional material has emphasized attracting “future generations” of collectors and enthusiasts.

Although official product photos have not been unveiled, the “Royal Pop” name has fueled speculation that the design blends the recognizable shape of the Royal Oak with Swatch’s retro “Pop” concept from the 1980s. That older format used detachable watch heads that could clip onto various accessories and straps.

JUST IN: Audemars Piguet to launch an “affordable new take” on the Royal Oak with Swatch, reportedly expected to cost around $300-$450. — Polymarket (@Polymarket) May 9, 2026

Recent teasers featuring colorful cords and audible “clacking” sounds have also led many watch fans to believe the new release may function in multiple ways, including as a traditional wristwatch, pendant, or pocket-style accessory.

Reports surrounding the launch suggest the collection may arrive in eight color options, including white, pink, green, orange, yellow, red, light blue, and navy.

Pricing has not been officially announced, though industry estimates currently place the retail range between $300 and $500.

The release will be limited to in-store purchases only at select Swatch boutiques, with no online availability planned at launch.

In the United States, the collaboration is expected to arrive at 21 stores spread across 20 cities. New York locations include SoHo and Times Square, while California stores include Canoga Park’s Topanga location and Santa Clara’s Valley Fair boutique. Additional rollout cities include Miami Beach, Orlando, Tampa, Las Vegas, Houston, Dallas, Austin, Atlanta, Charlotte, Nashville, Denver, and Honolulu.

The partnership is already generating significant anticipation within both streetwear and luxury watch communities ahead of its official unveiling later this week.