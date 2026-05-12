Jalen Brunson’s Rise Rooted in Father Rick Brunson’s NBA Journey

Before Jalen Brunson became the face of the New York Knicks, his father endured years of instability and heartbreak in the NBA that helped shape the All-Star guard’s relentless mentality.

Rick Brunson joined the Knicks coaching staff in June 2022, just before his son signed with New York. While his responsibilities are expected to decrease under new head coach Mike Brown, who reportedly plans to bring in a new associate head coach, Rick Brunson is expected to remain with the organization to preserve continuity within the franchise and alongside his son.

During a recent broadcast, longtime Knicks announcer Mike Breen reflected on the emotional story behind the Brunson family’s basketball journey.

Mike Breen said: “Jalen Brunson’s dad Rick Brunson is an assistant coach with the Knicks

He played in the NBA 9 years 8 different teams…

Always wanted to play for the Sixers

First time he was cut was by the Sixers

And the last time he was cut––knew his career was over––was by the Sixers

It was a Knicks Sixers preseason game

Rick Brunson played really well

Thought he was gonna make the team

Gonna finally make the Sixers

And he was told after the game “No. You’re cut”

And that was it.

And they were up in New York. Madison Square Garden

And Jalen accompanied him as a little kid

He was 10 years old

They drove back from New York down to Philadelphia

And they were crying in the car

Because it was the end of Rick Brunson’s career

…

And when his career was over

He started working with his son

Pushed him hard…

And you see what developed”

Rick Brunson spent nine seasons in the NBA playing for eight franchises, but never found long-term stability in the league. That final rejection by Philadelphia became a defining family moment, one that ultimately fueled Jalen Brunson’s development into one of basketball’s premier guards and the centerpiece of New York’s resurgence.