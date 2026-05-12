Kendrick Lamar’s “Not Like Us” and ‘GNX’ Temporarily Disappear Online Before Reappearing

Fans of Kendrick Lamar were left confused this week after several major releases tied to the rapper briefly vanished from streaming and video platforms before unexpectedly returning hours later.

Kendrick Lamar's "Not Like Us" and "luther" music videos have been "removed by the uploader" on YouTube 🤔 pic.twitter.com/O31tsLrq97 — Kurrco (@Kurrco) May 11, 2026

The disruption centered around Lamar’s massively successful “Not Like Us” music video, which has accumulated nearly 500 million views online. During the temporary removal, the page reportedly displayed a “removed by uploader” notice. The same issue also affected “luther,” Lamar’s collaboration with SZA.

Kendrick Lamar deleted and reuploaded the “Not Like Us” and “luther” music videos on YouTube. pic.twitter.com/8qG5levFCt — FearBuck (@FearedBuck) May 11, 2026

At the same time, Lamar’s 2024 album GNX disappeared from several streaming services, including Apple Music and TIDAL. Tracks tied to the highly publicized feud between Lamar and Drake, including “euphoria,” were also temporarily inaccessible.

When the music and videos began reappearing, some fans noticed unusual changes. New uploads initially surfaced with view counts reset to zero before the original versions were eventually restored. Observers also pointed out a subtle adjustment within the description of the “Not Like Us” video. The copyright line reportedly shifted to “© 2024 Kendrick Lamar,” with no mention of Interscope.

Kendrick Lamar’s “Not Like Us” music video has been reuploaded to YouTube 🤔



The video’s views have been completely reset due to the new upload. https://t.co/I7yseCH2a9 pic.twitter.com/oS2brG7ywe — Kurrco (@Kurrco) May 11, 2026

The brief disappearance immediately fueled online speculation because it arrived just days before Drake’s upcoming ninth studio album, Iceman, which is scheduled for release on May 15.

“Not Like Us” became one of the defining records of the artists’ ongoing rivalry in 2024, dominating charts and evolving into a major cultural moment closely tied to West Coast hip-hop. The song’s success helped cement Lamar’s position during the feud and turned the record into an anthem embraced far beyond rap audiences.

Neither Lamar’s camp nor Drake’s team publicly addressed the temporary removals, leaving fans to debate whether the situation stemmed from technical issues, licensing adjustments, or something larger tied to the ongoing tension between the artists.