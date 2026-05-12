In an industry often obsessed with the superficial, Red Lotus is a breath of fresh, organic air. A four-time Black Music Awards nominee—with nods for Best Hip Hop Male, Best R&B Male, Best Song (“Fight The Funk”), and Entertainer of the Year—Red Lotus isn’t just an artist on the rise; he is a genre-blurring force of nature.

While his viral single “Built Different” has exploded with over 3 million views and fueled a surge of 180,000 new followers in just seven months, the man behind the music remains grounded in the soil of his Bay Area roots. Literally.

Roots, Resonance, and New York Inspiration

Red Lotus’s sound is a rich tapestry woven from a diverse upbringing. During a recent sit-down in New York City with The Source, he reflected on how the city’s energy feeds his creativity.

“I love New York. It’s just constantly changing. Like, there’s just so many different pockets and the diversity here is crazy… Being in a whole different type of environment, around different types of people, culture… I caught little inspirations here and there.”

That refusal to be boxed in has earned him a staggering 10 million views per month on Instagram and the respect of industry titans. From Will Smith and Busta Rhymes to Kehlani and Shaquille O’Neal, the support is as loud as his basslines. In fact, Shaq was so moved by the vision that he personally gifted $15,000 to fund a music video.

Authenticity Over Everything

Despite the high-profile co-signs, Red Lotus remains remarkably humble. His journey began at age 12, when he posted a Craigslist ad claiming a decade of experience just to get people into his makeshift studio.

“Authenticity is of most importance to me,” he says. “I’m not gonna be talking about stuff I don’t go through or things that I don’t have. I love to speak about the moment that I’m in… I’m not the most flashy or, you know, I’m pretty humble.”

His “Built Different” success wasn’t a calculated viral play, but an emotional release.

“Every song that I make is driven by how I’m feeling, right, by the emotion… When I wrote ‘Built Different,’ I was electric, like, just super high energy, and I wanted to put that energy into a song.”

The “Green Thumb” Philosophy

Perhaps the most striking thing about Red Lotus is his commitment to sustainability and gardening. In a culture that often equates success with designer labels, he is advocating for a different kind of wealth.

“I love gardening. I’ve got a crazy green thumb… I started with medicinal, medicinal herbs, right? And that got me into the whole science of everything. I started reading my books about, you know, soil and composting, botany and all that kind of stuff. I’m a real nerd with it.”

This “back to the earth” mentality isn’t just a hobby; it’s a mission to heal the community.

“I want to show, like, there’s an alternative route in our community, right? Of, like, you know, instead of investing in designer clothing and all that kind of stuff, invest in a garden, you know, investing and living a sustainable life.”

The Future is Colorful

As he navigates the industry, Red Lotus is preparing for his next evolution: The Color Projects. Having already released the “Red” album—defined by fire and rap—he is now diving into the “Blue” album, which he describes as a melodic R&B experience.

But through the fame, the 2 million Spotify streams, and the 600k+ Apple Music plays, his North Star remains his family.

“I want people to know that I’m a father first. I really, really love my kids, and that’s what keeps me going. That’s my motivation for everything… I’m gonna always be that vulnerable artist always.”

When asked about his ultimate goal for his family and his lifestyle, he pointed toward the horizon:

“I look forward to the day I’m able to get my bigger piece of land, you know what I mean? And really be not have to go to the grocery store.”

Red Lotus is more than a musician; he is a modern-day philosopher with a microphone and a trowel, raising the vibration of the world—and his garden—one song at a time.

Watch his new release with Goapele below.