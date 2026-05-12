Trump Says Iran Ceasefire On ‘Life Support’ After Rejecting Iran Proposal

Donald Trump warned Monday that the fragile ceasefire between the United States and Iran may be nearing an end after his administration rejected Tehran’s latest peace proposal.

Speaking on May 11, Trump said the truce was on “massive life support” and described the current agreement as “unbelievably weak.” He also blasted Iran’s latest counteroffer, calling it a “piece of garbage” and “totally unacceptable”.

President Trump said Monday that the ceasefire with Iran is on "life support" after the "garbage" response Iran sent the U.S.



"It's unbelievably weak, I would say," the president told reporters during an event in the Oval Office when asked if the ceasefire remains in place. "I… pic.twitter.com/AuVl0Xj60x — CBS News (@CBSNews) May 11, 2026

The conflict began on February 28, 2026, and despite a temporary reduction in fighting since early April, tensions have steadily intensified in recent weeks. Military exchanges have remained limited during the ceasefire period, but diplomatic talks have repeatedly stalled.

According to the administration, one major sticking point involved Iran allegedly backing away from a previous understanding that would have allowed the United States to remove Tehran’s highly enriched uranium stockpile.

Officials also said Iran demanded several concessions Washington refused to entertain, including ending the U.S. naval blockade, providing war reparations, releasing frozen Iranian assets, and formally recognizing Iranian sovereignty over the Strait of Hormuz.

Another dispute centered on Iran’s insistence that any agreement expand beyond direct U.S.-Iran fighting and include an end to hostilities involving Israel and Hezbollah in Lebanon.

As negotiations deteriorated, oil markets reacted sharply. Brent crude climbed roughly 3 percent to more than $104 per barrel amid concerns surrounding the Strait of Hormuz, where shipping traffic has reportedly slowed to a near standstill.

Trump is also expected to meet with Xi Jinping later this week in an effort to pressure Beijing into using its economic leverage over Tehran. The White House has already announced new sanctions targeting individuals and companies accused of helping Iran move oil exports into China.

Meanwhile, Iranian officials signaled they are preparing for the possibility of renewed military action. Iranian parliament speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf said the country’s armed forces are “ready to respond” to any additional aggression.

Trump reportedly met with senior military leaders Monday to review potential next steps should the ceasefire formally collapse.