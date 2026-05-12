Three-time Grammy winner Victoria Monét has unveiled a live rendition music video for her hit single, “Let Me.” Directed by Kanya Iwana, the visual features Monét center stage in an intimate studio setting, accompanied by a live band and orchestra. This performance highlights her raw vocals and marks her first solo release since the JAGUAR II: Deluxe project in October 2024.

Currently a top 20 hit on Billboard’s R&B Airplay Chart, “Let Me” is available in a new bundle featuring original, acapella, and instrumental versions. Beyond the new music, Monét is preparing for a major summer stint as a special guest on Bruno Mars’ The Romantic Tour, joining him across Europe and the UK starting June 18 in Paris.