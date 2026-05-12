Yung Miami is stepping into a new chapter of life with clarity, confidence, and a clear understanding of what she wants when it comes to love and family.

During a recent sit-down with Bevy Smith on Bevelations, the City Girls star spoke candidly about her dating preferences, revealing that she is still drawn to older men and is now open to settling down and having another child.

When asked directly if she would date someone significantly older again, Miami did not hesitate. “Yes,” she said, before explaining what attracts her to that dynamic. “I just like older. I don’t know, I feel like they older, they seasoned, they mature, they got a little more patience. You know, they got patience. I need somebody to be patient with me and I need somebody to treat me like I’m a queen.”

Her perspective reflects a shift from the fast-paced, carefree energy often associated with her earlier public image. Instead of seeking excitement, Miami emphasized the importance of emotional security and balance, something she feels is harder to find among men in her age range.

“The ones that’s in the same age range, they still trying to have fun,” she added, making it clear that her priorities have evolved.

That evolution also includes family.

When Bevy Smith asked if she was ready for a more grounded, long-term situation, Miami kept it just as real. “Yeah. I want another baby,” she said, signaling that motherhood is still a central part of her vision moving forward.

At the same time, she is not rushing into a traditional setup. While she expressed interest in building with a partner, she made it clear that living together is not something she is ready for.

“I don’t want to live with no man,” she explained. “I just need my personal space, and I think a man needs their personal space. I respect people’s privacy and I think it just keeps the relationship kind of on your toes.”

For Miami, that independence is not a barrier to love, it is part of what keeps it healthy. She described a dynamic where distance creates anticipation and connection feels intentional rather than routine.

“It’s like, ‘I miss you. Where you at? I’m coming to your house right now,’” she said, contrasting it with the tension that can come from constant proximity.

With honesty and self-awareness, Yung Miami continues to define relationships on her own terms, blending independence with intimacy as she looks ahead to what’s next.