A man accused of stealing unreleased music from superstar Beyoncé will serve time in prison after accepting a last-minute plea deal. Kelvin Evans pleaded guilty on Tuesday to several charges stemming from a theft in Atlanta last summer.

According to TMZ, investigators determined that Evans broke into a rented SUV just two days before Beyoncé’s “Cowboy Carter” tour stop in the city. The vehicle, used by a member of the singer’s team, contained a flash drive featuring unreleased tracks. While Evans was initially facing a six-year sentence, the plea agreement resulted in a two-year prison term.

Evans had previously maintained his innocence, pleading not guilty and rejecting a prior deal in March. Beyond the high-profile music theft, prosecutors noted that Evans is also implicated in a series of other local car break-ins.