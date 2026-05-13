It looks like Cardi B and former New England Patriots wide receiver Stefon Diggs may be finding their way back to each other.

After months of speculation, public distance, and breakup rumors surrounding the high profile couple, multiple reports now indicate that Cardi and Diggs have quietly reconciled following their split earlier this year.

The renewed connection reportedly became more visible over Mother’s Day weekend during an event hosted by Diggs’ Diggs Deep Foundation in Washington, D.C., where the two were seen together publicly and appeared noticeably close throughout the gathering. Photos and video from the event quickly reignited speculation online, especially after Diggs was seen affectionately kissing Cardi on the cheek.

According to reports, the reconciliation comes after a turbulent stretch that reportedly led to the couple splitting shortly before the 2026 Super Bowl. Sources claimed trust issues and repeated relationship tensions created distance between the two, with Cardi shifting her focus toward motherhood, touring, and music following the breakup.

Now, insiders say the dynamic has changed.

“Cardi and Stefon are giving things another shot,” one source reportedly shared, adding that the Bronx superstar is “slowly letting him back in” despite remaining cautious about fully recommitting.

The timing of the reunion is especially notable considering everything Diggs has dealt with over the past several months. In addition to public relationship drama, the four time Pro Bowl receiver was officially released by the Patriots in March despite signing a major contract with the franchise just one year earlier.

Diggs also recently faced serious legal scrutiny tied to assault allegations involving a former private chef before ultimately being acquitted earlier this month.

Despite the outside noise, Cardi never completely shut the door on the relationship, according to reports. The two had already sparked reunion rumors in recent weeks after Diggs appeared at one of Cardi’s tour stops and later attended her afterparty, signaling that communication between them had resumed well before the Mother’s Day event.

Adding even more fuel to the speculation, reports also surfaced that Cardi recently gifted Diggs’ mother an expensive Chanel bag for Mother’s Day, a gesture many fans interpreted as another sign that the relationship had moved back into a positive space.

The pair, who welcomed a son together in late 2025, remain one of the more talked about celebrity and sports crossovers in recent memory, combining Cardi’s larger than life presence in music with Diggs’ star power on the football field.

Whether this reunion becomes permanent remains to be seen, but for now, it appears the two are at least willing to see where things go from here.