ICEMAN cometh but Drake is still winning with his old work. The Boy has added another historic achievement to his career, officially surpassing Michael Jackson in a major Billboard 200 category after his 2016 album Views reached 520 total weeks on the chart.

Drake becomes the artist with the most albums with over 10 years each on the Billboard 200, surpassing Michael Jackson. pic.twitter.com/XCYN8bqD9u — chart data (@chartdata) May 12, 2026

The milestone, achieved on May 12, 2026, makes Drake the first artist in Billboard 200 history to have three separate albums remain on the chart for more than 10 years each. Views climbed back into the Top 40 this week at No. 36, securing the record-breaking moment.

Drake’s historic run spans a five-year stretch that defined much of the streaming era’s commercial dominance.

His 2011 album Take Care remains the longest-charting release in his catalog with 687 weeks on the Billboard 200. His 2013 project Nothing Was the Same crossed the 520-week threshold in late April 2026 and currently sits at 521 weeks. Views has now joined that group at exactly 520 weeks.

Before Drake’s latest accomplishment, Jackson held the benchmark among male solo artists with two releases that had each remained on the Billboard 200 for more than a decade. Those projects were his landmark 1982 album Thriller and the compilation The Essential Michael Jackson.

Old Billboard 200 benchmark:

Michael Jackson: 2 albums over 520 weeks

New Billboard 200 benchmark:

Drake: 3 albums over 520 weeks

The latest chart feat adds to a growing list of statistical parallels between the two artists. Drake and Jackson are currently tied for the most Billboard Hot 100 No. 1 singles by a male solo artist, with 13 each.

Drake previously acknowledged the comparison throughout his career, including on his 2018 song Don’t Matter to Me, which featured unreleased Jackson vocals. He also referenced the race for chart history on the J. Cole collaboration First Person Shooter with the lyric, “I’m one away from Michael/N*a, beat it.”

While Jackson’s legacy remains one of the most influential in music history, Drake’s consistency in the streaming era continues reshaping several long-standing Billboard records once considered untouchable.