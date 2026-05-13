Foot Locker has officially launched “Hoops Lives Here,” a year-round brand platform designed to cement the retailer’s role at the heart of basketball and sneaker culture. The campaign emphasizes that basketball transcends the court, existing within the everyday moments of fans and athletes alike.
A new 30-second commercial serves as the campaign centerpiece, featuring stars Payton Pritchard, Paolo Banchero, Chet Holmgren, and Jewell Loyd. The creative concept depicts these athletes literally living inside Foot Locker stores as if they were home. Highlights include Pritchard eating takeout, Banchero making a smoothie at a register, Holmgren preparing for a tunnel walk, and Loyd resting on the sales floor. Throughout the spot, a Foot Locker Striper connects the scenes, showing that these athletes truly live the brand.
This debut kicks off a 360-degree campaign across broadcast, social, and digital channels. Fans can also expect in-store experiences, athlete-led storytelling, and exclusive gift-with-purchase opportunities in major markets nationwide.