Hailing from Brentwood, Long Island, the duo built their legacy on a foundation that blended lyricism with business savvy, living up to the meaning behind their name, “Erick and Parrish Making Dollars.” Even with a highly publicized split in the mid 90s, their impact never faded, and their presence in the culture remained undeniable across decades.

During that separation, PMD continued to shape the game from multiple angles. Beyond his own work, he played a pivotal role in discovering and developing Das EFX, helping usher in a new sound that would influence the next wave of artists. His ability to move both creatively and behind the scenes kept his name active even when the group itself was not.

Eventually, time did what it often does in Hip Hop, it brought things back full circle. PMD and Erick Sermon reunited, proving that their chemistry had not gone anywhere, delivering another EPMD chapter that reminded fans why their partnership mattered in the first place.

Today, Parrish Smith’s legacy sits firmly among the culture’s architects. Whether through music, mentorship, or influence, his contributions continue to resonate, standing as a testament to consistency and impact in an ever changing industry.

Salute to PMD on his born day. The Source celebrates a true cornerstone of Hip Hop and wishes him continued blessings and many more years.