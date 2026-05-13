Legendary stars Ice Cube and Mike Epps are teaming up for Everyday’s Friday: Lyrics, Loungin’ and Laughing, a one-night-only celebration at the Long Beach Amphitheater on Friday, July 17. The event honors nearly 30 years of the iconic Friday film franchise and signals that the next chapter is officially in progress.

The evening will feature a live musical performance by Ice Cube alongside a headline stand-up comedy set from Mike Epps. Special guest performers Warren G and Scarface are also set to take the stage. Fans can participate in a costume contest by dressing as their favorite franchise characters for a chance to win cash prizes up to $2,000.

This announcement coincides with Ice Cube’s ceremonial first pitch at Dodger Stadium on May 12, marking a major cultural milestone for the hip hop pioneer. Presales begin Thursday, May 14, while general public tickets become available Friday, May 15, at 10 AM local time.

“This show represents the beginning of the next chapter,” Ice Cube shared, reflecting on the film’s legacy since its 1995 debut. Mike Epps echoed the excitement, noting how much the characters still mean to fans three decades later. Together, the duo aims to bring the energy of the classic films to the stage for an unforgettable experience.