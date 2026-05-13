Jamie Foxx is expanding his family once again. PEOPLE has confirmed that the 58-year-old actor, singer, and comedian is expecting his third child, marking his first with girlfriend Alyce Huckstepp. The news was initially reported by TMZ.

The Soul star is already an experienced father to two daughters from previous relationships. He shares his eldest daughter, Corinne, 32, with ex Connie Kline, and his younger daughter, Anelise, 17, with ex Kristin Grannis. This new arrival will join Foxx’s growing family as he prepares to become a father for the third time.