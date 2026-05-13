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For many emerging artists & rappers, creating a signature sound is both an advantage and a limitation in many ways. Audiences develop attachments to certain energies, flows, and expectations. Breaking away from that formula can be risky, especially for an artist whose foundation was built through drill music. But on his recently released single, “Searching Through Phones,” Lil Noonie chooses growth over comfort.

This record does not involve the aggression and intensity that one might associate with the artist’s previous work. Instead, listeners will find melody, reflection, and sincerity. Introducing a more layered version of the artist, willing to step outside his established lane in order to communicate something more personal.

“Searching Through Phones” was created under circumstances that are far removed from professional camps and writing sessions. Lil Noonie wrote the record while incarcerated and navigating grief after the loss of his older brother. The emotional weight behind those experiences shaped both the tone and direction of the track. “I was locked up while writing this song,” he explains. “I was also dealing with the loss of my brother at the time and wanted to make something different.”

Those desires to do something unique became a cornerstone of the song. Instead of trying to be a perfectionist in terms of technical ability and performance, the artist decided to create from emotion. Freestyling without a beat while being in prison because he needed to say what was on his mind.

One of the most interesting aspects of “Searching Through Phones” is how clearly it separates itself from Lil Noonie’s earlier material without completely abandoning the authenticity that drew listeners to him in the first place. The melodic approach softens the delivery, but the emotions remain direct and grounded in real experiences.

“This song was different than my normal rap songs,” he says. “At first I didn’t like it, but it grew on me.”

In part inspired by artists such as Polo G, Lil Noonie believes that “Searching Through Phones” represents his growing interest in experimenting with new sounds while remaining true to the essence of real-life experiences and truthful lyricism. Ultimately, the single is all about perseverance, overcoming hardships, and learning to move forward despite any adversity.

“No matter how much pain you have to go through, just keep pushing yourself,” Lil Noonie says. With the release of “Searching Through Phones,” Lil Noonie reveals a more vulnerable facet of his artistry while further developing his artistic identity. Listen to “Searching Through Phones” below.