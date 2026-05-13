Director Christopher Nolan has confirmed that Lupita Nyong’o will take on two pivotal roles in his upcoming film, THE ODYSSEY. The Oscar winner is set to portray Helen of Troy, described as the most beautiful woman in the world, whose departure with a prince sparks a legendary war. Helen is married to Menelaus, played by Jon Bernthal.

In a dual performance, Nyong’o also plays Helen’s sister, Clytemnestra. This character is married to Agamemnon, portrayed by Benny Safdie, who is the brother of Menelaus. This casting move highlights Nolan’s ambitious vision for the project, reuniting a star-studded ensemble to bring the classic epic to life on the big screen.

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