Meek Mill has once again pulled one of his most influential records back into the spotlight, sparking renewed discussion about the cultural reach of his breakout anthem “Dreams and Nightmares.”

The conversation resurfaced shortly after his appearance on The Roast of Kevin Hart, when Meek turned to X to reflect on the 2012 track that opened his debut studio album and helped define his early career trajectory.

Dreams and nightmares one of the best rap songs to ever come out! From my years on this earth I never seen nothing with the same impact! Thank God for that lifetime energy shifter! — MeekMill (@MeekMill) May 11, 2026

In his post, Meek wrote, “Dreams and nightmares one of the best rap songs to ever come out!” He added, “From my years on this earth I never seen nothing with the same impact! Thank God for that lifetime energy shifter!”

The message quickly spread across hip-hop platforms and fan communities, reigniting a long-running debate over the song’s place in rap history. Supporters pointed to its continued dominance in live environments, particularly its second half, which has become a staple at arenas, sporting events, and celebrations where its sudden tonal shift still triggers crowd reactions more than a decade after release.

Produced by Tone the Beat Bully, the track served as the centerpiece of Dreams and Nightmares, Meek’s debut album released through Maybach Music Group and Warner Bros. Records. The project entered the Billboard 200 at No. 2 and moved approximately 165,000 units in its first week, establishing Meek as a rising force in mainstream hip-hop.

The album also featured contributions from high-profile collaborators including Drake, Rick Ross, Nas, Mary J. Blige, and Wale, further solidifying its commercial and cultural footprint upon release.

Reactions to Meek’s claim were split. Some listeners agreed that “Dreams and Nightmares” stands among rap’s most enduring modern anthems, while others argued that its influence, though significant, exists alongside several other genre-defining records from the same era.

Despite disagreement over its ranking, the response itself underscored the track’s longevity. More than ten years after its release, “Dreams and Nightmares” continues to function as both a personal statement of arrival and a communal rallying point in hip-hop culture.