Hollywood studios are racing deeper into the music business after the explosive success of recent biographical films, and a newly announced alliance between Paramount Pictures and Warner Music Group signals just how aggressive that strategy is becoming.

Paramount and Warner Music Team Up for Movies About Artists and Songwriters https://t.co/eNATDIbON1 — Variety (@Variety) May 7, 2026

The companies have entered a multi-year first-look agreement focused on developing theatrical releases based on Warner Music’s artists and song catalog. The partnership will cover both scripted feature films and animated projects, with the intention of transforming iconic music brands into cinematic franchises.

Under the new arrangement, artists, songwriters, and estates tied to Warner Music will work directly with filmmakers as projects move through development. Internal production company Unigram, headed by Amanda Ghost and Gregor Cameron, will oversee the creative pipeline for Warner Music’s side of the collaboration.

The pact opens the door for stories inspired by a massive lineup of artists spanning generations. Legacy acts connected to the label include David Bowie, Madonna, Cher, Fleetwood Mac, and Led Zeppelin, while newer global stars such as Dua Lipa, Charli XCX, and Bruno Mars are also part of the potential creative pool.

At the moment, no individual films or artist-specific titles have officially entered active development.

The agreement represents a notable evolution from Warner Music’s previous Hollywood strategy. The company’s earlier entertainment partnerships largely centered on documentary storytelling through streaming platforms. The new Paramount arrangement shifts the focus toward broad theatrical storytelling designed for mainstream box office audiences.

Industry momentum behind music-centered films has intensified following the breakout performance of Michael. Directed by Antoine Fuqua, the film debuted with $314 million globally during its opening weekend, setting a new record for a biopic launch. Within three weeks, the project climbed to $577 million worldwide, becoming the second highest-grossing biographical film ever behind Bohemian Rhapsody. Despite mixed reviews from critics, audience turnout remained exceptionally strong.