The basketball world is mourning the loss of Jason Collins, the former NBA center whose courage permanently changed the landscape of professional sports. Collins, widely recognized as the first openly gay active player in NBA history and in any of America’s four major men’s professional sports leagues, passed away at the age of 47 following a battle with Stage 4 glioblastoma, an aggressive form of brain cancer.

Collins revealed his diagnosis publicly in 2025 after initially undergoing treatment for what was later identified as one of the deadliest forms of brain cancer. According to statements released by his family, he passed away surrounded by loved ones after what they described as a “valiant fight.”

While Collins built a respected 13 year NBA career through defense, toughness, and leadership, his impact ultimately stretched far beyond basketball. Drafted 18th overall in the 2001 NBA Draft by the Houston Rockets before being traded to the then-New Jersey Nets, Collins became known as one of the league’s most dependable role players. He helped the Nets reach back to back NBA Finals appearances in 2002 and 2003 alongside stars like Jason Kidd and Richard Jefferson. Over the course of his career, he also suited up for the Memphis Grizzlies, Minnesota Timberwolves, Atlanta Hawks, Boston Celtics, Washington Wizards, and later the Brooklyn Nets.

But it was in 2013 that Collins made history.

In a groundbreaking first person essay published by Sports Illustrated, Collins publicly came out as gay while still an active NBA player, becoming the first openly gay athlete competing in one of the four major American men’s professional sports leagues. The announcement instantly became one of the most important moments in modern sports culture, challenging long standing stigmas surrounding sexuality in professional athletics.

The response was immediate and widespread. Then-President Barack Obama praised Collins for his courage, while players, coaches, executives, and fans across sports rallied behind him. Collins later returned to the NBA with Brooklyn in 2014, officially becoming the first openly gay player to appear in a game in any of the four major North American professional sports leagues.

Beyond the headlines, Collins became a symbol of inclusion and authenticity. He openly embraced advocacy work surrounding LGBTQ+ visibility in sports and used his platform to mentor younger athletes navigating their own identities. His No. 98 jersey became a tribute to Matthew Shepard, the gay college student murdered in a hate crime in 1998, further reflecting Collins’ commitment to awareness and social impact.

Former teammates and figures around the league quickly paid tribute following news of his passing. Jason Kidd called Collins a “pioneer,” while others remembered him as a selfless teammate whose influence reached far beyond the stat sheet.

Jason Collins may never have been defined by superstar numbers, but his legacy transcended basketball itself. His decision to live openly altered the conversation around inclusion in sports forever, creating space for future generations of athletes to exist more freely and honestly within professional competition.

At 47, Jason Collins leaves behind not just a basketball career, but a cultural legacy rooted in courage, dignity, and change.