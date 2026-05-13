Victor Wembanyama returned from a Game 4 ejection with a historic performance on Tuesday, leading the San Antonio Spurs to a 126-97 victory over the Minnesota Timberwolves. With this win, the Spurs hold a 3-2 series lead and are one win away from their first Western Conference Finals appearance since 2017.
Wembanyama was an offensive force early, scoring 16 of the team’s first 24 points. He finished the first quarter with 18 points and 6 rebounds, joining Tim Duncan as the only Spurs in the play-by-play era to record a 15/5 stat line in a playoff opening quarter. By halftime, he became the second-youngest player since 2000 to record 20+ points and 10+ rebounds in any playoff half.
The Timberwolves fought back to tie the game at 61-61 in the third quarter behind Anthony Edwards, who finished with 20 points. However, Julian Champagnie sparked a 7-0 run that shifted momentum back to San Antonio. The Spurs closed the third on a 30-12 flurry and never looked back.
Keldon Johnson added 21 points while De’Aaron Fox and Stephon Castle provided steady support. Wembanyama finished with 27 points, 17 rebounds, 5 assists, and 3 blocks. Coach Mitch Johnson praised the young star’s performance as extremely mature.
Minnesota now faces elimination. Game 6 is scheduled for Friday, where the Wolves must win at home to keep their season alive.