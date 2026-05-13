Victor Wembanyama returned from a Game 4 ejection with a historic performance on Tuesday, leading the San Antonio Spurs to a 126-97 victory over the Minnesota Timberwolves. With this win, the Spurs hold a 3-2 series lead and are one win away from their first Western Conference Finals appearance since 2017.

Garrett Ellwood/NBAE via Getty Images

Wembanyama was an offensive force early, scoring 16 of the team’s first 24 points. He finished the first quarter with 18 points and 6 rebounds, joining Tim Duncan as the only Spurs in the play-by-play era to record a 15/5 stat line in a playoff opening quarter. By halftime, he became the second-youngest player since 2000 to record 20+ points and 10+ rebounds in any playoff half.

The Timberwolves fought back to tie the game at 61-61 in the third quarter behind Anthony Edwards, who finished with 20 points. However, Julian Champagnie sparked a 7-0 run that shifted momentum back to San Antonio. The Spurs closed the third on a 30-12 flurry and never looked back.

Keldon Johnson added 21 points while De’Aaron Fox and Stephon Castle provided steady support. Wembanyama finished with 27 points, 17 rebounds, 5 assists, and 3 blocks. Coach Mitch Johnson praised the young star’s performance as extremely mature.

Minnesota now faces elimination. Game 6 is scheduled for Friday, where the Wolves must win at home to keep their season alive.